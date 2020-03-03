World Health Organization says addressing COVID-19 is top priority

As the coronavirus outbreak continues, the World Health Organization urges all nations to make it a high priority to tackle the virus and prevent it from spreading.
3:29 | 03/03/20

World Health Organization says addressing COVID-19 is top priority

