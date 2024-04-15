World leaders urge Israel not to retaliate

Israel is still weighing its response to Iran's attack with a second day of war cabinet meetings. Israel's military chief says, "Israel will indeed respond."

April 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live