World View: American detained in Moscow accused of being a spy

More
Family of detained American in Moscow denies spying claims, a close-up look at area hit by deadly tsunami, North Korea satire-style supermarket opens in South Korea and Worldwide New Year’s celebrations.
21:01 | 01/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for World View: American detained in Moscow accused of being a spy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60169229,"title":"World View: American detained in Moscow accused of being a spy","duration":"21:01","description":"Family of detained American in Moscow denies spying claims, a close-up look at area hit by deadly tsunami, North Korea satire-style supermarket opens in South Korea and Worldwide New Year’s celebrations. ","url":"/International/video/world-view-american-detained-moscow-accused-spy-60169229","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.