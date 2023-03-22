World View: Garbage piles up in Paris as protests extend into their 17th day

Meanwhile, restoration efforts are ramping up at the Notre Dame Cathedral after a fire in 2019 severely damaged it.

March 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live