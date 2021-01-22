-
Now Playing: The world reacts to President Joe Biden
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, January 21, 2021
-
Now Playing: Unpacking President Joe Biden’s big vaccination promises
-
Now Playing: Howard sorority sisters inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris’ rise
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Jan. 21, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Summiting K2 in brutal winter conditions
-
Now Playing: Sen. Bob Casey: There ‘has to be accountability’ regardless of Impeachment timing
-
Now Playing: Huge fireworks conclude Biden’s inauguration
-
Now Playing: Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman becomes bestseller
-
Now Playing: Lucky Powerball ticket sold in Maryland
-
Now Playing: Woman injured in attack at New York City subway station
-
Now Playing: FBI increases reward to $75,000 for suspect who placed pipe bombs at RNC, DNC
-
Now Playing: Health experts warn of COVID-19 ‘long-haulers’
-
Now Playing: Race to vaccinate amid new COVID-19 variant in California
-
Now Playing: Biden unveils national COVID-19 strategy: masks, testing, accelerated vaccine rollout
-
Now Playing: Representation in vice president’s office
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus crisis
-
Now Playing: COVID-19: 1 year later
-
Now Playing: Siblings have hilarious reaction after learning their mom is pregnant again