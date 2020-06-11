The world watches as the US continues to tally votes

More
ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports on how the world views the U.S. four years after the last presidential election, and what foreign policy changes can be expected if Joe Biden wins the White House.
4:25 | 11/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The world watches as the US continues to tally votes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:25","description":"ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports on how the world views the U.S. four years after the last presidential election, and what foreign policy changes can be expected if Joe Biden wins the White House.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74051560","title":"The world watches as the US continues to tally votes","url":"/International/video/world-watches-us-continues-tally-votes-74051560"}