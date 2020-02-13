World's oldest man says smiling is his secret to 112 years

112-year-old Chitetsu Watanabe says smiling is his secret to long life. He was certified by Guinness World Records on Wednesday as the world's oldest living man.
3:00 | 02/13/20

