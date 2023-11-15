Xi scheduled to reunite with Iowa friends at dinner

China’s President Xi Jinping traveled to Iowa during a 1985 trip as part of a food processing delegation that visited the Midwest state to learn about American agriculture.

November 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live