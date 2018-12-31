New Year's Eve celebration kicks off in Australia

More
Fireworks were set off over the Sydney Harbour Bridge to bring in the new year.
2:30 | 12/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New Year's Eve celebration kicks off in Australia
I don't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60091375,"title":"New Year's Eve celebration kicks off in Australia","duration":"2:30","description":"Fireworks were set off over the Sydney Harbour Bridge to bring in the new year.","url":"/International/video/years-eve-celebration-kicks-off-australia-60091375","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.