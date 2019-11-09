New Zealand firefighters pay tribute to 9/11 first responders

More
Firefighters in New Zealand performed a traditional haka in Auckland to pay tribute to 9/11 first responders.
1:57 | 09/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New Zealand firefighters pay tribute to 9/11 first responders

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:57","description":"Firefighters in New Zealand performed a traditional haka in Auckland to pay tribute to 9/11 first responders.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65536360","title":"New Zealand firefighters pay tribute to 9/11 first responders","url":"/International/video/zealand-firefighters-pay-tribute-911-responders-65536360"}