New Zealand PM becomes 2nd leader to give birth

More
Jacinda Ardern and her baby girl are expected to leave the hospital on Friday.
0:29 | 06/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New Zealand PM becomes 2nd leader to give birth
Okay. Being. Where. Noon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56054919,"title":"New Zealand PM becomes 2nd leader to give birth","duration":"0:29","description":"Jacinda Ardern and her baby girl are expected to leave the hospital on Friday.","url":"/International/video/zealand-pm-2nd-leader-give-birth-56054919","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.