Zelenskyy like ‘Churchill during the blitz’: Congressman on Ukrainian president

Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., discussed the call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and members of Congress, and what the U.S. can do to get more aid to Ukraine in the fight against Russia.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live