Zelenskyy says he is ready to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Plus, Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-Wen is set to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the U.S., and scientists have found a new and renewable source of water on the moon.

March 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live