Transcript for 15-year-old Florida girl makes history earning all Boy Scout merit badges

Two of Florida girl making history in the Boy Scouts fifteen year old Hannah Holmes earned all 137. Merit badges. A feet less than 500 boys have ever accomplished in the organization's 110 year history. Among other tasks Hannah successfully learn to set up tent Whitewater raft fired a shotgun build a robot. And much more that she's the only girl in Florida to ever earn all 137. Badges and only one of two girls in the country to do this. Since girls were allowed to join the Boy Scouts last year. And I'm so pleased to have Hannah. Joining me now at a crystal ball. Congratulations. Can you show us your sash whip the badges. Lyrics. Pleaded. What was the last bad that you learned in what did it feel like when you finally learned that you've got all of them. My last mayor. I just white wire acting. And I was in it's kind of bittersweet victory after. Accomplishing my goal I was happy mad at the same time I had so many good memories that I didn't want ads and understandable what are you most proud of and why. Definitely backtracking where I'd silence and a lot of knee hiking a hundred miles island part of but I did coming out plots and trail. So completing it's actually a small lecture at what you want to join the Boy Scouts what did you think when you first heard. That the organization was opening two girls and and why not go to the Girl Scouts whether the Boy Scouts. I had actually done the Girl Scouts previously but the merit badge program that went out this so extensive I was so excited they tried both actually so. That was a fun experience. And what was your family's involvement and all of those kind of they react when they found out that you've made this happen. Well they were out. Part of the journey the entire time in my Maung win is participating in driving new very needed being planning classes and everything that we need didn't. Act had to line up and actually my brother sister did a lot of them I just right alongside. So many girls are are watching you right now and seen this example what do you want them to now. They'd eaten too pursue your goals is one of the greatest things you can do and even when the going gets it's important persevere and it's all going to be worth that in the end. And manners and you're going to be part of the first class of girls to go on to become. Eagle scouts talk to us about that next step what's next for you when you excited about. So currently I'm eagle rank and then end on February 820 Tony wind up urged you know last inaugural a house rule. Are actually in the official rank so Kirby personally and I'm news and try and focus on being to normal teenager and working on getting my political science degrees and that one day I can become US senator. It for you had you know with so many people watching right now are so proud of you we're so proud to be able to have you want to tell your story. Good luck in everything we do no doubt you'll accomplish it. Thank you so my acts thank you.

