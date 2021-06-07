Transcript for Activists push for anti-discrimination laws focused on natural hair on ‘Crown Day’

And in addition to celebrating Independence Day this past weekend July 3 was also crown day commemorating the two year anniversary of California passing the crown act. The law aims to protect women in the workforce who decide. To Wear their hair naturally and prohibit. Discrimination extending to protection for hair styles and hair texture it passed in thirteen states thirty municipalities and a federal bill was also re introduced in march of this year. And here with us now for more on this Los Angeles county supervisor of former California State senator holly Mitchell holly thanks so much for being here senator we appreciate your time. First up tell us more about it and the crown act and why it's necessary. Pat and wondered celebrate. Your black liberation day. An important element or any of that apple country and because discrimination exists new we're seeing our mini. Black he had male and eating are being suspended from school. Where your parents to stay. People not being hired. Promotions so it really fundamentally. I'm a discrimination at the crowned by establishing that. Black here is that rates big tray. Being too local it where a sentence oh. What do you hope. Then passing this legislation in California does on a larger scale because it is also being considered in many places elsewhere. But it sounds like you want to go further than just legislation also does raise awareness about the issue in general. Only clear that you're eating this really a culture should ask you wonder what happened rejection outlaw. And what are people went where people don't have to rely on will. Allow me where here in the and it's Axel say we're slow. A look in our culture should bring lawyer. Is reduced to understand. And actual new year. On it is acceptable that it is nothing about it on national. Omar in a crawl anywhere. Is setting IL ETI. Saint. Or how much you're locked. I'll mentally millions of sushi at this movement where black people are we claim we are right. Where are here to actual state wherever we go. And that this is gonna cite a very basic question but it may be confusing to sound just explain what you mean when you say natural hair. You know I'm here at the world yet buried Chester Satan or have a she eat now eat quite a week early next year and so I'll allow you where you're. How that don't require that I shouldn't we re here watch says he's now oh. Grade org lists or other examples and salute the crowd. Says that here as it raced base rate. Means the growth gap we have no control. Our age. And that her check this out. Are protected and did a lot is well basically means you're broke and are you protects patterns result I have. Opportunity incredibly weird being your house so you can't say that brains or lots are needed other styles are quote unprofessional. And can't be worn in the workplace that way. You know we're I need ends at their Euro since standard that. There's no connection rate here is the only thing that the track did you all or a problem in the workplace is not been in probably. By yours Alan. Didn't stop me from past being eyed child your continued uncertain is now what I think your hair looks great today Froyo it's worth better we so appreciate your time today thank yo. Thank you ready our unity we appreciate it.

