Aquarium welcomes first rockhopper penguin chick in 8 years

It's weigh-in time for a new penguin chick born at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium, the first southern rockhopper penguin chick hatched at the aquarium in eight years.

July 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live