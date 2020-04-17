Transcript for How an aspiring young writer took advantage of Virginia’s stay-at-home order

And next to ABC's Kara Phillips is in Washington who is spending time today with a very young author who has a lot celebrate right now good afternoon Kara. That is so true AB as journalists you know we always love more time to tell a story right well this pandemic. Deftly made that possible for one inspiring young writer who take advantage of Virginia stay at home order by finishing and publishing a book. That she had no idea would resonate so deeply with our country right now. In this what do you do for its copper asked me. I can shout out by any clearly middle team was only eight when she had an idea for a book. So what triggered a book idea at eight years old I've I've always loved reading and writing. And might decide to become a hot and I have slowly grew up all right. Now at thirteen heard dream has come true. Pursuing her passion within this pandemic. So why read about bravery. Bravery is something I feel very strongly about an axis is and that there is time that follows Avery have been either hard then we check office. And during this pandemic. What have you seen here you think is Ben a true sign of bravery. Oh all the brave men and men and women that I accepting up to help us see lives everyday bravery debt was born into her first book. Funny Allah. Police tale of a magical little bunny. Who loved to write stories and draw pictures. Until a young prince in Iraq's her peaceful life. Forcing him to step out of her comfort zone when things are fun stemming even lift my entire head. One can't just help them make their choice. Clearly sought funny Ellis bravery in the faces of these health care workers on the front lines. Many him. Very brave women Yost he's here it is Sunday. Jack. Eight states seem fair use industry grade by leaving yourself and she is somebody comes redundancy challenging things. They tied the bodies to have imagination. To believe in magic and in themselves and out of here in Braveheart just like any. And Amy Chloe actually self published her book and it's now for sale on Amazon. And for every book that sold she'll be making donations to the calvary women's shelter. Here in Washington DC Amy I love that paying for a cure thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.