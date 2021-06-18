Transcript for Black fathers aim to set the record straight on negative stereotypes

And in honor of Father's Day were highlighting her dad's changing the face of black fatherhood. Dad's united organization is working to set the record straight on negative stereotypes about being a black father in America. Helping others in Baltimore succeed but coming together to help educate and unify families in their communities. And I'm very happy to have a founder of dad's next organization Michael Cornish on today Michael thanks so much for being here happy early Father's Day and happy JT and TU. Our appreciation for me so much or give facts. We do to Micheal and care where you got the idea. To create the dads united organization had it is all star. Our low artists we it was alarmed though when I had much you your son did you situation room in a mother much our argued Chris. I'll be her situation so are and how much how we need. I'm short term marketable bed faster and offer some of hers or who are marked the mayoral term overall floor in front ensure elaborate woes are machine and how clearly. Different what do I first homer had a lot of anger was the system. Might have been an. I'm not accused me so how can arched at some hope we don't hurt or kill me if I'm Martin and order new. Fathers and mocked community investment Berezhnaya is shocking inability of our. Hearts burden paying paying anybody but. You know we applaud as you have children. And we limited immunity. We have huge deal organically and we remark. Dearest she wished we ought not pass they're not in the stars sultan on Mon brew are there are not dormant. Opera aspect embargo Serb controlled asthma or used. So was it because you were a single father at that time is a poster single mother that you weren't able to access the resources that you needed accessed and. I believed I believed it was also Nowak. Should resource. Thought was not very but it was its. And again don't do that follow that need more in the shoot. Brahma rockets under resource that's are rare but it is is it's a title role in trying to go for resource is present black problem. As aboriginal follow in his thoughts you'd get. Resources. And useful among the resources and they get very. Very hard not RCA in your heart of senator resource. The sir are still run out of the sharks to. So how are you hoping to now help black dads who might be in that same position now. An owner how are you hoping to help fathers who might be in that position now. Artist. Oh my are our community engagement approach for our. Mark thing is so much hangers are bar ma little west bar much more Mercer or shouldn't. It's so much anger barn where we are Sarah hey mommy how diligent. About this life devalued. What does it actually bribe tribal bureaus don't measles what is your value but you know also I think he's doing what are below Warner community engagement for our missions shortly in a nutshell is anybody's through community engagement. An engagement as how I started grow a lot of buzz and lot of in a speech mattered far this filler to get costs all right gentlemen didn't and there's another get the community did you celebrate. That is part there's not a new meeting date hasn't who embark. It's it's a great points to what people get wrong about black father heard you say you want to set the record straight what do you mean by that. Are we want to control America. It is it's all a Nazi era where there are laws about say. Don't kill you also are. You know when your head and president. Are you not just you'll be. It Macedo who are in and out of shot routes are. Deserted energy and I'll I O. Build an artisan. I didn't say yeah six they made you more aware so poorly controlled under merits. You know bid bidding controlling person not just words but the action is due intent. You know her gaze through everybody ought to just general Janet got one you don't ask showed our. It is a flier you know no matter your child lives you live here you know we need to chair again. So Michael how are you celebrating Father's Day this week in and what's your message to all the dads out there. Also this aren't they re here we are revitalized liberal arts center aren't you bound drill juror admits it was the first all black not. A cyst or the part where there turn all blacks are nuns or finished. Armed ma did about 718100. No I was abandoned it was grass almost has hit. On drugs didn't need no record I'll probably won't vote human rights are knew it was so much so we claim. Up wrote on Tyson that. More is being all our moms. Chance of nonviolence. Most. Armed and minds seem remarkably complex underground written a memorial gardens. Though don't we have lost your garden marvelous armed soldiers and James Edward Lennie ends and at Kirk you know we're going to be going to be didn't calendars period. Getting under it quite literally. My vocal artist founder of dads united organization we appreciate you setting such a great example for your kids. For all the dads out there and really for all thanks for all your work Michael. A group she Brandon burden.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.