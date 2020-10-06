Transcript for Brothers keep COVID-19 patients connected to loved ones

we're constantly reminded of the social isolation and loneliness hospital patients are facing with no visitor restrictions still in place, many are battling this virus alone, without access to friends and family, but thanks to two incredible brothers, smartphones are being donated across the country for covid-19 patients so they can finally connect with loved ones. Joining us now are these remarkable brothers, sunny and Raj. And Raj, tell us about your campaign, connect for covid-19. How does it work? Thank you so much for having us on and being able to share our story. Connect for covid-19, we're collecting smart devices across the country so patients in hospitals and health faciiies can stay connected with their loved ones. Sunny, what inspired you to start this in the first place? I think this really began in March when college campuses were starting to evacuate, I was a senior at princeton university at the time. Covid was starting to make a dent in our lives. That's where I started to realize I was fortunate enough to stay in touch with my family and friends with a smart device and realized others aren't as fortunate to have that smart device. At the same time, I was feeling helpless on how I can make an impact in this fight against covid and others are looking for ways to help. And that's when I started having conversations with my older brother on how we can make an impact in the fight against covid. And turn this into an impactful organization. What an impact you are having, explain for us the logistics of this, obviously visitors aren't allowed in the hospitals, how do your device dropoffs work? Yeah, so glad you asked, Amy, because that truly is one of the most fulfilling experience for some of our teammates. We're welcomed at the hospitals by some of the most impactful people at the facilities such as the doctors and nurses, the patient experience teams and the CEOs. We hear firsthand the impact these devices make for them. And hear how we can support further going on. That's awesome. I hear some very big names are offering their support, can you tell us about that? It's been great to see people from really all walks of life to come together to support. Just last week, we had the first lady of New Jersey, she's delivered -- joined with one of the deliveries. She's prominent voice in maternal health. Really resonated with this message and outside of that, we've been doing fund-raising campaigns. One in particular was very successful, we worked with the princeton athlete family, on how we can fund-raise money to connect with other families. We had prominent alums, Jason Garrett, olympians, really come together to make difference and get involved. Connection is obviously a huge part of getting better and feeling better, you've collected more than a thousand devices so far, but I know your mission is continuing on, for viewers at home who also want to help, tell us how they can. Yeah, definitely. I mean, right now, we're addressing the immediate need which is, the issue of social isolation patients are facing across the country. But we're going forward and address the aftershocks that come as a result of the covid pandemic. We're ramping up our tele-health access project, to expand their tele-health capabilities. Anyone at home right now can help. You can go to www.connectforcovid19.com. You can donate your device and you can also follow along our journey on instafwram or Facebook. Raj and sunny, thank you so much for joining us today. Thank you for all that you're doing to help so many people. We wish you the very best in every way. Thank you for having us.

