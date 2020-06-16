Transcript for The challenge facing summer camps as the coronavirus pandemic rolls on

We're back now with the extraordinary challenge facing summer camps as this coronavirus pandemic rolls on. One creative initiative to turn traditional fun and memories into a virtual experience this year. My name is Christie KO. I'm the executive director of the fiver foundation. One of our core programs is camp fiver, a residential summer camp. It's a nonprofit youth development organization to close the opportunity gap for children in New York and the way that we do is that we provide a residential summer camp experience and also year-round, out of school time programs and mentoring for young people, specifically focused on social and emotional learning development. When the pandemic hit, all summer camps were faced with a difficult decision -- # is there any that we can open? The best decision for us was to not open our traditional in-person camp this year. We summoned all of our creative energy and we created something we're calling camp wi-fiver. Which is a virtual alternative to camp fiver. It's a way we can keep the community together. A good friend recently told me that you can't cancel camp because you can't cancel community. Some of the important things that we were thinking about when we were developing the virtual alternative, where things like social interaction. Kids will have access to opportunities like connecting with their cabin counselor, with their peers, they'll have the opportunity to take elective classes that they have chosen, they can take things like soccer or origami. Or even hiking. We found a way to brings those activities to them virtually. Access to technology is definitely one of the barriers we were considering. We're working with our I.T. Company and some other organizations to provide the technology for them. My hope as we head into this summer and the camp season is that our staff are going to continue to be as innovative as they can be and that we're going to bring to our young people a unique opportunity for them to stay connected to a community and to still have a really meaningful and important experience. Connection, that's what it's all about.

