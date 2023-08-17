Climber scales wall in impressive 'no-hands' challenge

As if getting up this wall wasn't already going to be tough enough, this guy smashed a climbing challenge set by his bouldering gym by scaling it with his hands behind his back.

August 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live