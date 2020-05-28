Transcript for How COVID-19 spurred 1 woman to help her community during the pandemic

Showing kindness even during a pandemic exists. Our next guest lost many people close to her due to covid-19, but she did not let that stop her. Instead of turning to depression, she focused her energy on helping others and here to talk about the amazing community she has created, please welcome Shana Jones. Shana, thank you so much for being with us and we are so sorry not just for your loss but for your losses. Tell us how you first realized you wanted to help others through this grief. I tell you, Amy, it's been rough. I'll tell you, by the grace of god that I'm still here and I'm still helping people in my neighborhood. I woke up, I was numb, I was feeling, you know, helpless, but I have three sons and my 14-year-old's school called and they said they could not do lunches for the week because two of the workers had tested positive. So I was like, I got to do something. I'm always out helping the community. I'm always out on the grounds and I knew I had to do something. You know, I set out a table just with apples and Oranges and sack lunches and his friends were like, hey, we're hungry, and they came to the house and all the 200 sack lunches left within two hours. I was like, you know, I was like, okay, okay. So it was a week, and we did this for a whole week. I called my big brother Mike down in Georgia, I said hey, I'm channelling my energy. I need your help. Can you send me some money because I need to buy more food because people are hungry in the neighborhood. The school can't do the lunches right now. That's important because most of these kids, they depend on the school for the lunches. So I did it for a whole week. The second week I said okay, school back up, let me just put some canned goods and stuff because one of the little boys always said can he get two because he couldn't eat the meat and stuff. I picked canned goods and cleared out my cabinet and the table went empty again. I said wow. And so I started looking at my camera and I started seeing families, different people because at first I thought somebody was taking the whole table but it was multiple families coming to the table grabbing items. They weren't being greedy. They would just grab one canned good or one box of cereal and I said, wow, god, give me the strength even when I broken right now. Let me help somebody else because I'm torn. At this point I had lost five people. I started my first table on April 3rd and I said just give me the strength, you know. Let me go back to what my grandma and everybody taught me, give me the strength to help these people because people are in need right now. That's how the table got start Thank goodness for you and as you mentioned you started with items in your own pantry. Then it grew from there which is pretty remarkable. You started to get donations, and I want to know how other people can help you help the people of your community. How can people donate? You know, they can catch me on Facebook, send me a message because I wake up every day, my community, maple wood community, people have drove 45 minutes away to just bring me food for this table because it's such a need right now. Unemployment, everybody is getting laid off. People need food. I tell people, I stay right here at the stop sign and I think people make a choice at the stop sign, pay a bill or eat today. They see my table out there that says free, help yourself, and they know they can eat and pay a bill. So you know, if you want to donate, check out my Facebook because we're feeding 50 families a day. The table is set up nine hours a day, seven days a week. I'm going to continue. I got to because this is my purpose. I'm working in my purpose and I got to help people. I'm broken but if I'm broken, somebody is broken coming to my table, it's like broken pieces are coming together to make one whole piece to make the community better. That's what I want to do. A beautiful mosaic, indeed. I am just so in awe of you and what you're doing for your community, and I know you're going to inspire so many people and I hope the donations roll in for you. Shana Jones, thank you so much for all that you do. We certainly appreciate you and all of your efforts. Thank you. Thank you, Amy, for taking time out just to visit me down here in Missouri. Thank you so much. It was our pleasure. We wish you the very best. You too.

