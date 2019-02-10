Transcript for Deepak Chopra talks self-awareness and mindfulness in new book

I sat down this morning with someone who in Italy it's really living his best light he is the epitome. Of awareness and president and he's been teaching people for decades how to tap into that source. Mister Deepak Chopra so take a listen to our conversation this morning. In reading the pages it feels like the focus. If you want into kind of condense it down is really abouts. Self awareness. You know all the way I'm aware but this says is not TO seventy ray Lucas who treat colon eagle bloody minded into deep pits the south street. The true self. He's the source of that experience. So soaked through when this. You would still must if you had to discredit militants whose two terms. Is being aware of missile and yet instead of just remind. So when should explain that for people a little bit more this idea that. You are experiencing the world. Like you perceive things but then there's there's there's a separation or someone else. It's not just you in your daily life going through. The normal things there is there is an awareness. Is synonymous Loria and airway and it's our experience of life that because Norma. Is there is me and then there's anything else yes. Cambridge if you go a little deeper into the awareness of this and is and what you're thinking. Then you're that is all you are experiencing is Roy experience in the form of sensations colors. Homes sounds Steve stick says. And in how we interpret them as thought. And then emotions really like the expense so we don't make the experience sieve who all what does that mean that expense. Retail awareness is having the experience of mind to body and you knew us. As a unified the tootsie what is that there awareness. The UN desolate thought his love of thoughts eye witness who perception is not a perception. When you get that then you realize. That you not in the budget the budget uses knew when you're not to in the mind and the minds is in new you're not new it. Do it and it isn't new this is what Jim few relate to dish on being big Christian ten militants and via in this hood but none of it ministers to beings having human experience.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.