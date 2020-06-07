-
Now Playing: Russia's only Welsh corgi police dog retires at age 9
-
Now Playing: Meet Augie, a 20-year-old golden retriever
-
Now Playing: Italian rescue team saves stranded dog
-
Now Playing: North Carolina animal shelter discussed pandemic struggles
-
Now Playing: Facetime photoshoots
-
Now Playing: Chef JR Rusgrove shares how to make Nacho Burgers and Kicked-Up Street Corn
-
Now Playing: Keep your skin protected this summer with Olay
-
Now Playing: Here's the best athleisure to wear while you work from home
-
Now Playing: Blogger says you can have a kid or a job amid COVID-19, not both
-
Now Playing: Woman plunges to her death while taking pictures at Grand Canyon
-
Now Playing: Flight attendant goes extra mile for passenger with autism
-
Now Playing: Summer learning hacks
-
Now Playing: Brothers work together to help neighbors in need
-
Now Playing: Pandemic party planning for 4th of July
-
Now Playing: Patriotic discounts to watch for this holiday weekend
-
Now Playing: TikTok beauty trends, are they worth the time?
-
Now Playing: Parents juggle going back to work and camps closed for the summer
-
Now Playing: Venerable Thubten Chodron talks keeping the faith
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old sews 500 blankets and 1,100 masks for people in need