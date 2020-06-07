Dog gets attention from horses

More
Bailey the golden retriever gets up close and personal with his owners horses.
0:50 | 07/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dog gets attention from horses

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"Bailey the golden retriever gets up close and personal with his owners horses.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"71638124","title":"Dog gets attention from horses","url":"/Lifestyle/video/dog-attention-horses-71638124"}