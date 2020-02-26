Now Playing: Girl cries tears of joy after being surprised with puppy

Now Playing: Excited dog welcomes military dad home from 7-month deployment

Now Playing: 1,200 inspirational notes were posted on every locker at this school

Now Playing: SSK Big Fast TV Wedding: Say yes to which dress?

Now Playing: Tory Johnson's smart solutions for your life

Now Playing: How do Michael, Sara and Keke handle running into an ex?

Now Playing: Michael, Sara and Keke on the Kobe Bryant memorial

Now Playing: Michael Strahan remembers Katherine Johnson

Now Playing: Meet Chick-fil-A employee whose dance moves went viral

Now Playing: ‘Shark Tank’ hosts show how well they can sell

Now Playing: New book teaches you how to see the world as a successful person

Now Playing: GMA celebrates National Pancake Day with incredible dishes

Now Playing: Taking a leap for love in 2020: Why you may need a dating ritual

Now Playing: Brazilian photographer turns moms-to-be into Disney princesses

Now Playing: ABC News All Access: Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

Now Playing: Dad hears son's heartbeat in Build-A-Bear from organ recipient

Now Playing: An 'SSK' big wedding surprise!

Now Playing: Keke's black hair history