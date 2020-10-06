Transcript for How to explain new and confusing things to kids as the world reopens

Crest. We're back now with a helpful conversation for parents trying to figure out how to explain so many new and confusing things to our little ones as the world reopens again. Here's Sara Haines. With clinical psychologist Dr. Becky Kennedy. Dr. Becky, thank you so much for being with us. I'm a mom of three and as the world kind of starts to reopen again, how do we explain this shift back to reopening and adjust back into the social playdates and the gatherings, how do I start that with the kids? The first step with parenting is always checking in with ourselves. One of the things that we're coming into, Sara, as parents, we're having to make decisions, up until this point we haven't had to make decisions. We've been frustrated, sad and scared about being at home. But we haven't been in the driver's seat and having to make decisions amidst continued uncertainty is anxiety-inducing. Every single person with kids has to in my opinion be talking with their kids about this change. We said, no, no. It's not safe to go out. Now, we're going to say, go out, as if, what just happened? There's a story and there's a preferential for feelings. The coronavirus cold that was jumping from person to person, we made so many of the germs go away and now all the people can start leaving their homes. Some things will feel kind of weird and new. Let me know what you notice. I'll hold you extra tight when you notice all those new things. Saying to friends, I know everyone is going to be making different decisions. I also know everyone is trying to make the decisions that's best for their family. That's going to look different on the outside but I think all of us are going through the same thing on the inside. How do we kind of manage the natural expected anxiety and with not projecting that and continue to offer them a security and safety as parents? Kids seeing our feelings is never a problem, it's kids picking up our feelings and us not talking directly to them about it. Because they see mommy stressed and then they wonder and they're not sure, right, and when they perceive a change that's not explained by us, kids are more likely to interpret it as danger and or something they did that's their fault. We have to prepare ourselves to say to the kids here and there, you saw mommy like, you know, you saw mommy and daddy talking in a raised voice. Or, you saw mom struggling and talking into the phone about whether or not we're going to send you to camp. I want to talk about that. Validate. You were right to have noticed that. And here's what's going on. And here's what I think kids need to hear next to that, mommy can still be your strong, capable mommy even when I'm not so sure about certain decisions. I'm still going to make you dinner, I'm still going to put you to bed, you're still safe, right, just to reassure just because they have seen us upset doesn't mean we can't occupy that space and I think that's such a gift to give to our kids. I hope my kids when they become parents have no illusions that, oh, I know what I'm doing at every single moment. If that's what they go into parenting, I'm setting them up that's really helpful for them

