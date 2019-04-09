-
Now Playing: Fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh dies at 74
-
Now Playing: Cesar Millan reveals the biggest mistake dog owners make
-
Now Playing: She fought the law to keep her PB4WEGO license plate and won
-
Now Playing: Would you pay your spouse to do household chores?
-
Now Playing: Tracee Ellis Ross shares her natural hair care secrets on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: How to overcome financial anxieties
-
Now Playing: Miniature horse and goose are best buds
-
Now Playing: The ultimate last-minute back-to-school checklist
-
Now Playing: Some schools ban phones because parents won't stop texting
-
Now Playing: Roger Federer loses to unseeded player in US Open quarterfinals
-
Now Playing: What's in a haircut? Father and son's special moment captures the hearts of thousands
-
Now Playing: Cat Cora’s diced avocado method will help you avoid 'avocado hand'
-
Now Playing: Teacher's attendance method makes us wish we were in his class
-
Now Playing: These service dogs trained in prison help first responders and war veterans heal
-
Now Playing: This horse and goose are BFFs who must be adopted together
-
Now Playing: Tory Johnson's Personal Wellness Deals & Steals
-
Now Playing: This dad built over 22,000 beds for kids in need
-
Now Playing: What's a better breakfast option: cereal or pizza?
-
Now Playing: Is your anxiety rubbing off on your kids?
-
Now Playing: Woman shelters 97 dogs amid Hurricane Dorian