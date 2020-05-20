Transcript for A father and son team contribute their skills to the New Jersey EMS

We're back now with our special spotlight on extraordinary essential workers today meet the father and son team contributing their skills to the New Jersey EMS task force and its ABC's David Wright reports. Now facing their own deep personal loss in the cove in nineteen pandemic. His wife Susan was a nurse for 37 years their daughters are special Ed teacher and sons Stephen followed in mom and dad's footsteps. I wanted paramedic my entire life after being surrendered. And my father being. Pretty much my title going on my entire life none of the big disasters of the past twenty years not 9/11. Not even hurricanes standing has hit home this callous family. Wait Mike corona via. It's been groomed. It was a barrage in the not people sick abroad tissues and hospital it was a while ago cheer and it was pretty quick and good family friend says to spur me so. Because. Growth but there are beautiful on Google. When did you first notion. Mom a couple of weeks ago she circular stating symptoms. Chooses to countless started experiencing something that seemed like his sinus infection. The symptoms kept getting worse might actually work when this happens I got a phone call from my wife saying should try to get in Texas and I'm so did it. I heard shortness of breath and blew a paramedic I recognize immediately and firemen responded to a peace and that sadly. I knew how sick she lives. She too felt the coffin. And makes the ownership if she were she a she's taken to a hospital sugar crop and everything up there. We didn't know that when he dropped her off at the emergency room that was the last time we've seen her alive. You never think about it but you know especially when you've been through so many. You know major. Disasters. In your in your career we know not a word in hurricanes didn't you know every other type of emergency that you can pick up. And it. Come kind of secure that the nothing's gonna happen to you and then all of a sudden this comes and you know you'd think it's just a virus and listen you know it's it's it's putting people down. The father tested positive for Covert nineteen to ease now recovery. All alone. An empty house and you know arc to cook and clean and do everything for myself now so. You know it's going to be a little bit different. Social distancing that the family wasn't even able to have a proper funeral roughly in this cemetery opened out. And here to go visited her graveside. But it was a very very difficult day but just being Eric each other needed a little bit easier candidate to give each other artists yet. It breaks Stephenson callous heart he can vividly remember as a young boy in New Jersey the morning of September 11. My school overlooks the skyline of New York City and needs. Being so young lady tell us exactly what happens. I live there a lot of my classmates getting cold out. The leaving school early. Both my mom exchange. Lunchtime. It's a little bit instead there's. A plane crash New York. From my dad is gone anywhere and get him. My mom that it didn't work she virtually every time and aids but I don't we just talked about this story. About how she called police say it daddy's gone everything's going to be OK everything will be okay again steed. It's callous both of them still hard at work helping others but. After this life will never be as. David Wright ABC news mean. Our thanks to David Wright for that report and certainly our hearts go out. To the in tires to college Hanley.

