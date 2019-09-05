Transcript for Look good, do good and save money

Did your Pickler was overwhelmed every time she opened her stuffed closets. I bought an extra clouds to hold all the clothes but I around. But now that I have embraced news close in Renton metropolitan. At a black blazer a pair of jeans that's sick after Pickler purged her wardrobe. The busy working mom of two young boys now relies on clothing rental site online consignment shops. Marie konduz popular closet organizing matted his people all over the world asking if their clothing sparks joys if it doesn't. They're getting rid of it happening in a lot of ways. So now Andrea and millions of Americans are searching for new ways to look good and something good for the environment. We just consume too much. And this generation. They're not waiting. They're not waiting for some it tell them what to do. They're taking action. Business is booming for rental in clothing resale businesses. Rent the runway began as a place where women could rent formal Wear for special occasions. It takes me into a brick and mortar shops and a subscription service for every day and work where. For 159. Dollars you can rent designer clothes four pieces at a time really it's very quick so you can order something. One day and it is here on my front step the next day. For those items you can't rent shoes worked out closed there are online resale shops were you can buy and sell used clothing. Goodwill but high tech I'm trendy these shoes can run almost a thousand dollars this particular brands so it's a very high quality sue. But it I I got them a 75 dollar stickler told us when she hoped that giant empty closet. She feels lighter unburdened. I think this is something that. Has really simplified my life. Ironically at the same time making it look like I'm trying harder and who doesn't want that Karen Travers ABC news Washington.

