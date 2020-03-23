-
Now Playing: DJ D-Nice hosts virtual quarantine dance party
-
Now Playing: New York couple said 'I do' as wedding officiant conducts ceremony from apartment
-
Now Playing: Examining the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis
-
Now Playing: Giving up restaurant dining in the age of 'social distancing'
-
Now Playing: Deals and Steals that will help support small businesses
-
Now Playing: Parents get creative to make learning fun
-
Now Playing: Utah woman holds Zumba session from her back porch
-
Now Playing: Stocks sank to their worst week since financial crisis of 2008: Is this a recession?
-
Now Playing: Soccer players use toilet paper to do the #stayathomechallenge
-
Now Playing: Criss Angel does the hand-wash challenge
-
Now Playing: This dog howls every time he hears the 'Law and Order' theme song
-
Now Playing: This nurse was heartbroken by empty supermarket shelves after 'full day of work'
-
Now Playing: A Philadelphia bakery is selling toilet paper cakes
-
Now Playing: Grocery shopper dresses as T. rex in a unique way to social distance
-
Now Playing: Puppy learns no-touch greetings while social distancing
-
Now Playing: Watch this cat hilariously play with a toilet paper roll
-
Now Playing: Musicians joined together from their balconies for a coronavirus isolation concert
-
Now Playing: Financial help for America
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Pet of the Week: Meet Daisy