Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Boy reunites with grandmother amid COVID-19
Kids see honor. It's big big city. Skin she. It's big victory. Skin she. Owner. It's big victory.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:32","description":"A 3-year-old boy runs into his grandmother’s arms for the first time after being kept apart for months.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"76367223","title":"Boy reunites with grandmother amid COVID-19","url":"/Lifestyle/video/heartwarming-reunion-76367223"}