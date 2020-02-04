Transcript for Helping hands: 95-year-old coronavirus survivor tells his story

Our next guest survived the great depression, World War II, and the coronavirus. At 95 years old, bill Kelly is a ray of hope for everyone. He joins us now along with his granddaughter rose and her husband Isaac to tell us more about his story. Thank you so much for being with us, all of you. Bill, I want to start by asking how you're doing, how you're feeling right now. How are you doing and how are you feeling, grandpa? Oh, I'm feeling much better. In fact, I feel very good this morning, thank you, yeah. That is so good to hear. I'm curious, bill, how did this compare dealing with the coronavirus to the other obstacles you've been through in your life? How did this compare to the other obstacles in your life, grandpa? It's hard to say. It's just something that you deal with as you get it, and you kind of -- the big thing with me coming down with something, take good care and get help. Find out what to do and do what you're supposed to, you know, get plenty of rest, that sort of thing, and you generally get through it okay. I was very fortunate that I did. I got through. I had two or three pretty tough nights and evenings where I had problems with my lower -- my legs and my back, difficulty getting rest because it was very uncomfortable trying to sleep. Other than that though, why, I just -- you work your way through it, do as you're told and I got some good help here. I got my granddaughter and my daughter and Isaac here. They stayed right on me, so we worked it all through, so we're very happy and happy to be here. Yeah, and we're so -- it's so wonderful to see how far you've come. And rose, tell us a little about your grandfather. He's a very special person. Yes, he is a very special person. So, my grandfather was born -- he's a new year's day baby, January 1, 1925 and he comes from an Irish catholic family. They were in the Chicago area, survived the great depression, and then they moved out west to San Francisco. He told me his senior year of high school is when pearl harbor happened and he and his classmates just couldn't wait to sign up, you know, to go serve, and his dad was like, bill, you have to finish high school. So once grandpa finished, he signed up. Well, we are so happy he made it through with flying colors, and we're about out of time but Isaac, quick advice for anyone at home dealing with something similar. Yeah, well, I think in this time when there's a lot of negative, I think the best advice we have is to stay positive and keep your eyes on the good things that are happening. There are a lot of people surviving this and getting through it. Stay positive, stay healthy, and, yeah, keep your eyes on the sunny side, four sure. I think that's something we all needed to hear. Isaac, rose and bill, thank you all for joining us. We're so happy you're doing so great. Thank you so much. Thank you. Great to be here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.