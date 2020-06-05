Transcript for High school seniors get surprise of their lives

Welcome back to what you need to know in a sign of the times the eight high school seniors. Getting the surprise of their lives on a zoom call of all places they thought they weren't getting a little mentoring. But these future health care workers got nearly half a million dollars in surprise scholarships instead take a look. I'm less congratulate you all your hard work. Andrew let you know and then you will all and he's seeing. A garment drinks our share. Your dreams inspired scholarship. It sends a whole year shall. And you can person you'd friend's room. And cruel. And being. An army they added. Yeah yeah his young and pretty. Cool. Making any guy. Doctor Lisa Callahan who's in charge of the medical staffs of the New York Knicks and Rangers making that big announcement. The garden and dreams foundation has given out several million dollars to college bound students since 2059. At. Doctor Jan had chills as well I mean I'm literally almost cracked right now on I let everyone does telling me the yeah its so sweet we're so happy that that's available to them.

