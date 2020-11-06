Transcript for Homemade cookie donations benefit essential workers

What started as a friendly baking competition between two friends has shifted into a community wide effort to lend a helping hand to essential workers. Some 400 dozen cookie has been distributed through cookies for care givers. The two buddies who started it all are with us. Jeremy and Scott, thank you so much for being with us. Jeremy, tell us how this came about. First of all, Amy, thank you for allowing us to have this chance to share our story. It just started off with a simple post on Facebook by Scott sharing his excitement for baking chocolate chip cookies for the first time. I had been baking chocolate chip cookies with my son since the pandemic and I responded to him challenging him to a bake-off. He accepted and said he would love to accept that challenge. He said we need to do more. Times are tough. Let's bake cookies and deliver them to frontline essential workers. We both agreed. We decided we would get somebody else to help us to get more cookies. I reached out to a high school senior basketball player of mine, Rachel Kyle. Wonderful individual, great person. She was excited and accepted. We agreed to bake about two to three dozen cookies each. We somehow ended up at the mayor's office and he live streamed the judging on Facebook. Scott and I ended up delivering cookies to the police department, fire department, local hospital and a grocery store to say thank you for what they're doing. You are personally delivering these cookies. Scott, tell me what the reaction is like when you show up with those sweet treats. Jeremy and I follow proper ppe. We put masks on and deliver our cookies. Masks -- it changes the way you communicate. At least I have found that the eye contact, when you wear a mask, reveals so much more emotion. When we're delivering the cookies the eye contact we see from the frontline workers is energizing and awe inspiring. They're so happy to be recognized and so happy to be seen and appreciated. The amount of air hugs we've received is staggering. The elbow fives. When somebody realizes you saw me, you appreciated me and they didn't expect it, that makes everyone feel good. You make us feel good. You inspire us. Scott and Jeremy, thank you so much for what you're doing and for being with us to share it. Absolutely. Thank you for having us.

