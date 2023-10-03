'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider on her new book and breaking barriers

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider about her new book, "In the Form of a Question: The Joys and Rewards of a Curious Life" and how far curiosity can take you.

October 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live