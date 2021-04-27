Jo Marie Payton talks ‘Proud Family’ revival, career of family-friendly sitcoms

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” brings the Disney animated show to Disney+, with the main character Penny now a teenager.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live