Journalist Allison Yarrow shines light on the difficulties around childbirth

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with journalist Allison Yarrow about her new book, “Birth Control: The Insidious Power of Men Over Motherhood” and how she hopes to change the narrative around birth.

August 2, 2023

