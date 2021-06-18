Some Latinos face community criticism over Spanish skills

ABC News&rsquo; Stephanie Ramos speaks with dual-language expert Dr. Jose Medina about destigmatizing Spanglish and the challenges some Latino children face for being unable to speak fluent Spanish.

