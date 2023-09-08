We're learning some hacks for what to do when kids get home from school

Therapist and influencer KC Davis, author of the book "How to Keep House While Drowning" breaks down tips to getting the kids settled down from a busy school day.

September 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live