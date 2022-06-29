Meet the mother-daughter pickleball team dominating America's fastest-growing sport

Mother-daughter duo Leigh and Anna Leigh Waters have quickly become a pickleball sensation as they have racked up titles over the past few years competing as doubles partners.

