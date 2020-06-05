Transcript for Naomi Campbell on her travel hygiene routine

Just weeks before living with -- nineteen became our new normal Naomi Campbell raised some eyebrows with a video highlighting her travel hygiene routine. It showed the supermodel carefully sanitizing her seat on a plane. Wearing a face mass and this was long before they were required that video quickly went viral and were. So happy to have Naomi Campbell with us your data tell us about that and so much more in. Naomi I know a lot of people. Are going to be following your lead now is they start to take to the skies again how much has that routine made a difference for you. I am hasn't good morning Amy Allison Sweeney made a difference in me had been doing that great scene routine it's two. Open 181920. Years I started Brenda Moscow a lot of time it's our. And that was the influence of going. To Japan and what can manage La NG ST and that that was part of the culture. So I put it makes sense our study when them. As a child growth and your way ahead of the game and were off following your lead now during this quarantine. You've also been lied daily unanswered and I loved mister working out with your trainer what's your message to those thousands who are tuning in and watching you in being inspired by. It's my message really is just to be positive to keep your mind body and spirit and a healthy place in their lights. You and your healing I'm sure that I didn't know that's a Lotto the suspect lot of people. I am mentally and speed. Depression is setting in anxieties getting her hair in. I'm question is getting higher so it's really trying to just keep yourself. In a place of Carmen I feel like. Do you regret can now and what can abiding get into blood flow and circulation. Or important or matters or or connected to it certainly does and we all have yes a lot more time on our hands and that means we can binge watch you. As a judge on the new Amazon reality show making the cut. One review says that you were born to be a reality show judge tell us how you got involved in the fashion competition. Am Heidi actually asked to rule ninety clue to be involved in tee time got the fight could do. They can cut and because of that is no I really think he shows take months months months I did do my own show court distaste. Burns and we did New York London and Australia. It will and so I thought it is gonna take teammates at a time I wouldn't be able to do it anyway they changed dates didn't he schedule and it went out. And so I was happy to zero and two of those aren't the most important to me when I TV shows. It's about. The design it's about the president's gonna get amend touring and learn the skill to in harm's what it is that they're passionate about. I love that and you know before you ago I have to show everyone the cover of essence magazine this month it's just out today. A photo of you that you shot yourself in Korean team looks amazing. How did you pull that off Naomi. Oh like I don't fear not even know what saying it brings blood to getting to factor in the makeup. Putting rely. I have these things because students are studied UT I think I have these gadgets and things I never had before to not make these weak into next. So I started doing and then getting them like. Well I'm just gonna Wear all but my vintage stuff things I have been. And I had some Stevie French using young African design of them got. Who who is going to be guide for the Kiichi. Grew fellowship to channels. So I thought you know I would want it sent. Not a great these young to next generation and wearing something into it didn't it would an on a two FiOS to be on the cover of essence that at fifty. Wow I'm is an honor for us to witness it in your talents in your beauty and your philanthropy and all that you do we really appreciate your time today Naomi Naomi Campbell. Thank you so let's say room thank you so much emigrate to me you details.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.