New book 'STFU' reveals how talking less benefits every aspect of life

ABC News' Diane Macedo spoke with journalist and author Dan Lyons about his new book "STFU: The Power of Keeping Your Mouth Shut" and how being a "talkaholic" cost him.

March 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live