Transcript for What does observing the holy month of Ramadan look like in the face of a pandemic?

Well, Ramadan begins this week, but what does observing the holy month look like in the face of this pandemic? Joining us now to talk more about that is Imam wahy-ud Deen Shareef from the council of imams in New York City. Thank you for being with us. For those who may be unfamiliar can you tell us about Ramadan? What is it? Good morning, Amy. It's a pleasure to be with you. The month of Ramadan is the ninth month of the lunar Cal calendar in which the Muslim community observes fasting, and fasting is not a new practice. It's been part of faith traditions for many centuries, and this prescription as it is prescribed in Islam means to abstain and we abstain from food and drink and conjugal relations with our spouses from the time before the sun rises until the sun sets, and at the end of the day, we break our fast, right, with some natural food, and it's really important for us to understand that the reason why we're breaking the fast with the natural food is because the objective of fasting is to bring us back to a natural disposition that is associated with our humanity, and so one of the main reasons why we are fasting is no other reason other than to please almighty god, and that's the reason why we're fasting, and in the pleasure of god we also find the pleasure of our better selves. And when you break that fast, typically during Ramadan, muslims will all come together and that's not necessarily possible now. So how are you encouraging people to celebrate and worship. They can't be in the mosque. Maybe they can't be together. How can they still celebrate? The objective also is not just for us to be physically together, the objective of Ramadan is for us to also find connections mentally and spiritually, and so what we're looking at is we're trying to establish also social media platforms in which we can still maintain connections with members of the community, so we're intending to provide ways that people will still be able to enable us to hear the recitation of the Koran because every day the members of the community are asked to read 1/30 of the Koran, so that by the end of the month at the end of 29 or 30 days, we will have completed the entire reading of the Koran in that month of Ramadan. So what we're going to do is we're going to find ways also so people can participate in hearing the recitation of the Koran on these social media platforms. That's beautiful. And before we let you go, is there a message of hope that you can give to our viewers and certainly those who share your beliefs as we head into the Ramadan holiday? Absolutely, because the month of Ramadan is to bring us back to our original human disposition, and my prayer is that in this month of Ramadan for those who are fasting and for those who are not fasting, all of us who are looking for a brighter day, people talk about perhaps having to get used to a new normal. Well, what I would like to pray for is a more natural normal, a normal that brings us back to our humanity as individuals and brings us back to our humanity as a social community. Imam Shareef, we certainly appreciate those wise words. We certainly appreciate you being with us. Thank you and peace. When we come back, what it

