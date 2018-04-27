Ouch! These pandas are ready for fall

More
These cuddly climbers are no strangers to the occasional fall at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China.
0:58 | 04/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ouch! These pandas are ready for fall
I. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54785944,"title":"Ouch! These pandas are ready for fall","duration":"0:58","description":"These cuddly climbers are no strangers to the occasional fall at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/ouch-pandas-ready-fall-54785944","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.