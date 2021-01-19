Transcript for Pandemic career pivot: How to start a job hunt during COVID-19

Let's brain investor and shark tank costar Kevin O'Leary now for more on this Kevin good morning thanks for being here. What do you think are some of the most marketable skills for people trying to do what Rebecca is talking about trying to do a career pivot. We'll notice those businesses Rebecca was detailing were all direct to consumer and that is what's occurring in America since March 7. I call the great digital pen and America 2.0. All of these startups have done something very. Let's call it even crafty pictured I think can use the Internet to acquire customers and sell them directly. How practical a 100% gross margin. And the Kia that is understand the technology so step one is top grade. Your Internet from your home so that it can work properly when you're using the Internet because a lot of people have very poor standing with from the got to fix that. But number two of the tell us that really matter now are storytelling. Script writing photography. Video a video editing animation. Because that's how you build a web site tell a story and sell a product. I used to lecture all the time to business school grads save you wanna guarantee job number one as engineering number two was engineering number three is engineering. But today I'm wrong because last year my number one expense was artists. They've got what I'm curious though everyone that you're mentioning is an entrepreneur someone has decided to go out on their own what about. For people who want the security of working for an existing company I know especially for people were in. Their mid thirties or older can be really difficult to get companies to even consider you. Again you have to go to the Internet number one that only to end with a three paragraph no more than that resonate. Nobody reads more than that and number one messaging in that. He said it's hell your perspective employer. How you can help and execute their mandate. Don't talk about your dog from high school or you were great on the football team nobody cares what they care about is what can you do. To help them drive growth in their business that's the most important thing you can deliver but again you've got to use technology. Every single platform that is the new modern way and by the way getting a corporate job is great. But there's nothing wrong with a side hustle at night. That's what millions of Americans are doing now to supplement their income and that's not going to stop the whole world is changes candidate digital you can do two things work corporate. Inside hustle and bring in another fifteen to 20000 a year it's worth doing. You never know sometimes aside hustled turns into the full time gig maybe people in the land on shark tank with it. The Kevin how can people be sure. That they will make enough money to justify a jobs which whether they're going off on their own or they're trying to to pitted and worked for a different kind of company. And how much should that factor into your decision. Closes the great news now is that because you've got platforms like FaceBook and Rebecca detail that you can do GO locked advertising so another words. There's a way to tell your story within the circumference of a hundred miles or sixty miles or fifteen miles that you actually wanna go work because many people in mid thirties raising kids don't wanna fly to San Francisco for a job. They're trying to figure out how to do it even though they've been displaced and there were millions of people displaced. But we have the tools across my portfolio over fifty companies eighty cents on the dollar. In our digital standing for all kinds of things like recruiting is going to facial right now because of GO locked advertising. So if you live in Tallahassee a living. Chattanooga earlier in Austin, Texas you wanna stay there and work their state your digital dollars wisely advertising yourself in your geographic region. The technology exists to do that now and learn how to tell your story take a photograph. Show video get your personality out there and it's worth doing. Because companies in many sectors like going electronic vehicles or electric vehicles are all kinds of direct consumer businesses are hiring like crazy right now. The economy is actually pretty good even though we're in the middle of this horrific pandemic. And at you're talking about you talked about the skills that you see doing well right now what are the businesses. That you see booming right now in that you think we'll keep doing well after the pandemic it's. We'll. Any business is figured out how to sell direct consumer for from a giant like ninety in their last quarter. Show that 50%. Of their business is now direct to consumer worldwide they thought that would take them six years to achieve that. They get in five months in the middle of the pandemic who did they hired to do that. Artists photographers geography first animators because they had to tell a story and they have to make a 592 commercial or 292 commercial. These skill sets that used to be you know at the hand of a teenager being really great. On tick tock or something else are now required by corporations. There's no more starving artists out there are fully employed if they want to be. It's a good time for the creative shark tanks Kevin O'Leary tell you great to have you can thank you. Take care.

