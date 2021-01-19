-
Now Playing: Where to find work during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Rep. Cori Bush wants to expel Congress members who tried to overturn election
-
Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks ahead of departure to Washington
-
Now Playing: Andrew Yang address criticism from 2-bedroom apartment comment
-
Now Playing: Security on high alert for Biden inauguration
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: President-elect Joe Biden to take oath of office Wednesday
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: President Trump's final full day in office
-
Now Playing: Inauguration security: Law enforcement on high alert after Capitol siege
-
Now Playing: The Trump show's big finale: President Donald Trump's final full day in office
-
Now Playing: Retiring chief deputy gives emotional sign off after nearly four decades of service
-
Now Playing: Residents asked to shelter in place in Poconos after multiple shootings
-
Now Playing: Damaging winds and fire danger in California, wintry blast for East
-
Now Playing: Looking back at Melania Trump’s time in White House
-
Now Playing: US teen jailed in Caribbean for breaking COVID rules speaks out for the first time
-
Now Playing: Reviewing Pres. Trump's time in office and what's next for the family
-
Now Playing: How Trump's legacy will be remembered by history
-
Now Playing: Incoming CDC director on how Biden administration will tackle COVID-19
-
Now Playing: US expected to pass 400,000 COVID-19 deaths
-
Now Playing: Biden inauguration will be like no other in history