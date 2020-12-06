Transcript for A post-grad guide to managing money amid the pandemic

Everything has changed for recent graduates now dubbed the class of covid-19 before the outbreak, the seniors were heading out into the real world, full of opportunities, but due to this pandemic, now they are interentering possibly the worst job market since the great depression. Here is money.com editor Kaitlin mulhere. I have a stepson who's graduating today visually from college. Very well aware of this situation. It's not just the job market that has the grads worried. A lot on their plates. Any action plan you can share to help? Yeah, well, money is a stressful topic every year at college graduation. This year, like you said, it's especially important, because they're dealing with an unprecedented level of job loss. They'll have reduced wages for a while. If they can learn basic financial strategies about paying off debt responsibility, that's going to set them off on a stronger footing for the rest of their lives. That's true. These are hard lessons to learn. Let's talk about the job situation with a lack thereof. What are do recommend these grads can do for income in the meantime. Not going into the careers they thought initially. Yeah, so we have seen entry level job postings are down dramatically. It will probably be that way throughout the rest of this year, at least. So, the reality is, they'll have to get a paycheck wherever they can get. We've seen increased hiring in grocery stores, warehouses, delivery services, there's also a lot of jobs in e-commerce and some jobs in health care. So, if you have to do one of those jobs, that's probably not what you envisioned when you were in college. Hiring experts tell us having any job experience on your resume is better than nothing. Talk about the skills and things you learned in these jobs and ways you can pivot in those future job interview. And having some money in your bank is better than no money in your bank. When you can work, that's a win-win. What are some tips master saving right now and budgeting? Yes, if you're lucky enough to be able to move back in with a relative and pay reduced rent or live rent-free, one of the smartest moves you can make right now honestly. That money can towards savings or to paying off debt. If that's not reality, then you'll have to pay close attention to your budget. Look at how much money is coming in and your fixed expenses and see if there are any areas that you can cut. If you can get into the habit of saving, that's really important. We've seen the importance of having an emergency savings funds as it's been, you know, first wave of layoffs. Most personal finance experts recommend three to six months of expenses. It will take you a while to build that up. For me personally, when I graduated, six months of expenses I felt like I could never hit that goal. I would recommend that graduates break it down to something that's more manageable. Put $20 into a savings account but eventually that will build up and that's better than nothing. All right, any last advice you want to give those recent grads out there? Yeah, you know, I would say we -- when the millennials went into the great recession, couple of years of depressed wages. We also have seen a lot of innovation, startups founded, frankly new jobs created. Right, so, my advice would be -- don't despair. You certainly -- all the graduates got a really rough deal, but this is temporary. You'll come out stronger for having lived through this. Kaitlin mulhere, thank you so much for being with us. We appreciate it.

