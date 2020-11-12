Transcript for Robin Roberts presents a Thrivership Award to Aaliyah Stewart

Here now to tell us about our next award recipient of someone who was quite familiar with winning both on and off the court NBA legend. Dewayne wade. Rather. A someone whose family hasn't personally affected by gun violence. Are proud to introduce our next driver. Like me. Twenty year old Ali is who will learn first hand. The pain of losing loved ones to gun violence. In fact she just loves so who relatives. But this is great you don't want from Gary Indiana. Just don't know rural from a hometown of Chicago. Decided to do something to make a difference in her community. If we're dead Susan Mitchell. A hero. In that the recipient of the drivers should toward. We had that dream home we have to dream neighborhood it monetary and sending. I remember air. We had a big birthday party and new home he and down here is nice thousands September of 2007. In November of my life today different turned my brother Anthony was sixteen inch. He was here to this senseless gun violence in the city Siri can't. It was a Saturday morning EMI Montana HT made as to its. That will be asked any fans together we don't cook breakfasts. He went to the mom then eighteen she attendees to Turkey turning me and westside high school. And acted in Atlanta teen club when he went there my Brothers friends and to fight another day assailants in the car on the phone with a friend. Get out the car accident break up the fight in the key. A home in time for her team. In he never made it home. This is not being granted keys to go out and play with pay for me that's not a prank rank. Hang out if ranges supposed to be at the last friend. These wealthy incumbent problem. This sounds you know against a constant need. He navigates. Or almost seven years later. My birthday jeans she was killed my cousin Michael was killed three days the former British teens. A month later my cousins my name is Randall he was healed until I have lost six relatives due to gun violence. And even the most challenging for a need. East. The reality. An epidemic of gun violence is happening underprivileged communities. And the war there were living in today. On December 2014. I was sitting at home a freshman high school and I came only that idea. A instantly Andy Sheehan and I have my brother Anthony Samuel YE. I wanted to do it scholarships. To students graduating. From nearby high school in the name of both of my Brothers. Cents up with a high school games and he had a little fun EU France will go anywhere don't need people purchased I am them checks and so. Through purchases we were able to give away scholarships and I'm machinists and on the horizon in the community where young people can see. And then at night and that it is and I am a young person that lost some I want to gun violence that's where I am and teen crown pain I and then. Means I am nineteen. Letting them know no matter what she goes to police come for him. I've watched you grow from a blue key aides who an adult woman who stands firm in her passion to help inspire. The they want the skies this. It's just fashion the six six. 15100 plus stories in helping them over to without saying children eight believes he can sell its parent act canoneers and you demand. Let them know that they do man. She's the boys. V Harris C its parent and making changes. In baton new day. The childhood tribulations I went through friends going to get into this point I was thirteen in nineteen because back to my test. Turning to test. Came into that I am so proud to introduce. Aaliyah Stewart who joins us from her home in. Indiana. Good this weird that I am them wearing that button so proudly. Trust into what testimony we heard what you said there. Just tell us where this comes from your your determination to make. A difference Aaliyah. First in and it's a dad my determination came from my face. My mother gave me the greatest gift which is a gift of knowing that and it's time whacked in think waited turns to when the Tynes who landed a blessed Deloitte. In trust in him in Alabama test will be my testimony and then for every struggle in every triumph in everything that you go through gas still has a plane in your life. He does indeed and your mom is there and she is going to present shoe. Whip the award selector Monaco and so she can give you can't what we since you. There it is very. Went to the true with the they've gotten strictly. And that Julia Roberts they're right there with you. You know about his defense and yet if you yes yes yes. Because my grandma indicate the way she talks about you guys are match you know I bet on the William hi how are you. And I'm Jane unique the way you talk about your daughter and a Leo let me ask you this how are you working to turn around the African American you can hear. Community. It's very important for mead says so horizon where young people see debt losing both of my Brothers I didn't let it break me. And like this not about how you fog parents about how you get up. Some make you should they young people understand that went through that and I'm by email every day the reality my brother's been estimate series. I'm Christmas holiday stands out like that are not the same anymore because they are not here but I'm grateful for the experience that guides me with the grace of guy each and every day keep filling. And we are grateful freely and I know how important it is for you to keep your brother's legacy alive with the work you're doing so my production company rocket robber productions would like to make. A 101000 dollar bill. She and his memory. Down station on 101000 dollars. What a foundation bearing your brother's name. I am raising it to your mind. And are very healthy. You think he very very much what a beautiful family now. Yeah. Shoe but you know at that age to be thinking. Of others of warning to do. I have to tell you. Her sense of purpose. And that are safe really just are outstanding. Just to see their dynamic duo and two of them up and they shine brighter than their outfits that I didn't. Clearly something special out of that UR two DJ.

