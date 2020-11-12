Transcript for Robin Roberts presents a Thrivership Award to Hannah Lucas

During one of her darkest moments in lives teenager Hannah Lucas came up with an idea to not only help herself but countless people across the country. Struggling with mental health challenges. With the principal button people can now get the help they needed an instant when they are most vulnerable. China has used her story to promote mental health awareness and is now the recipient. Of a driver ship award. As its head of gymnastics close my life I was super super super competitive pity in about yeah. What if five to thirty hours a week. It was hard watching a kid who could do just about anything with her body and gymnastics. And go to a kid who couldn't walk or. I get a call from the school nurse that they found Hannah unconscious in the bathroom. And it escalated from there they became practically a daily thing. I was diagnosed with pots made sense for Paul stroll lords of static Kentucky card isn't job. And and essentially it does cause me defeat or pass out. Dealing with everyone at school and the bullying harassment the threats. Blue living my life in fear and because of that. Mid sick and a huge hole on my mental health to be honest I stopped caring about. Everything. It was late at night. And I just felt this urging me to go upstairs and check on Hannah. I opened the door when she has handfuls. Of pills yeah just right in there and I scoop madam from mount. All I remember doing is just holding her who we're just. Both sobbing continuing even helped move and was ahead of button so that everyone it can know that I'm not okay. I was definitely the birth of the not a cap. Clearly when he I came to need to talk about. Her idea with an app I knew like Jackson helper with that because I've been teaching myself how to program and how to build ever since I was about 70. Homeowners are not is the digital panic button Alexa users pre selected test contacts. That the users not okay and needs help. Does that name is so powerful because it encompasses. The whole reason that was created. And it was not OK I needed help it pop pop. I think I'm in Houston. It has been so surreal to see it so many people get home using a tool that my brother and I. Kidding here. When the pandemic the first hint resize and spike in downloads. And you six. Pak started thinking a lot more about people on my community he hops he's mental health issues that they don't want to disguise think. And like Canas involvement without really kind of helps bridge dot com. As a mom and I'm proud of the way that they were able to take something kind of tragic and turn into positive it's. I wonder ever want to know that it really is okay. He's not okay everyone has flaws and everyone has something that they're going through another dealing with. Benson died this totally okay just get the help they need yeah I'm up. It's okay not to be okay let's check in right now with drivers should award winner Hannah Lucas who joins us. From her home in Georgia her brother Charlie is there as well it's great to see you both. And I have to say I hear story really touched all of us I know it's a family affair your mother who has a great first name Robin. She is there and she's going to present you with the driver shift toward so has your mom come then. And give knew he knew that his call for you yeah. Jazz hands there come from Charlotte. We heard you guys have been working on this and Charlie taught himself how to code at the age of seven to help you out. What is it that you know I can have for you seem to work together on this. Honestly it's how our ups and downs because we are similar anything but act and of the day it's just been so incredible to be able to create. To be able to create a resource that helps over a 100000. People with my brother is just a nineteen game. And I know that a lot of people especially during this time there in the pandemic. They have really reached out to you so what is it that you won't want to do next with Piaf. All right now we covered really really really big update with. And it's gonna be allowed out to be available in Canada and the U so we are really yeah. Boeing international I know that's very important to you. And Charlie this isn't something you want to save your sister. Hum it's just amazing seeing her growth. From. What was thought she was liked it Mike main street in being this strong empowered girl again. And helping hundreds of thousands of people across the they're US straighten out and it's just amazing and lightning just seeing that and just seeing it drive. We could not agree more so cannon Charlie had no. But you knew little money to expand that out internationally as you talked about so my production company rock and Robin productions. We're going to send you 101000 dollar donations. To help huge. You'll around the just a little bit more. Yeah about Charlie he's got it going. Gradually. And thinking bulbs sold so very much it's creation act you know I've been to you very what. Re doing it that a I mean I. You're playing with toys this of the army video game not heard these are DJ when you're thirteen don't know about you that's holdout already has all right all right.

