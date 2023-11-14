'Running is spiritual': Ultramarathoner on founding Native Women Running

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with marathon runner and HOKA ambassador Verna Volker on her quest to bring sisterhood to Native American women running for community, healing and visibility.

November 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live