Transcript for How a San Diego mom and her kids started a food pantry to help families in need

As we continue to live through these challenging times, one thing that keeps us going, are the people stepping up to help their communities. Even when one San Diego mom struggled to keep food on the table for her family, she made sure her neighbors didn't go hungry, either. Joining us now from California is Amanda faith. Amanda, thank you for joining us. We certainly appreciate it. We know this pandemic has hit people around the world so hard. Tell us how it affected you and your family. You know, before the pandemic, we had a daily routine and schedules and school sports. And then all of a sudden, there's nothing, and it's like time stopped. So, and we had to go to several food banks, you know, almost every week. And use the school distribution site for the kids' meals once in a while. So it's different. It's different and a lot of people are asking for help and not only were you on that side of the fence you also decided to pitch in and start helping. You said before the pandemic you didn't know your neighbors that well. But you knew many were elderly, and might need help, tell us what you decided to do. You know, I've been seeing on the news that everyone's helping the elderly and checking in on them with wellness checks. So I went over there and took some produce and a few groceries to see if they needed anything and we exchanged numbers. So, but I haven't known any of my neighbors before any of this happened. Wow, and now, here you are helping them. You and your kids figured out a way to help the entire neighborhood, you started a food pantry in your yard. Tell me about the response. It's a lot more work than I thought. But it's coming. It's a learning process. Setting it up and everything. And I sat down with the kids and we talked about what we should do with the food bank. That's pretty amazing. We have a message for you from one of your very appreciaive neighbors. We'd like you to take a listen. Hi, Amanda. It's your neighbor Eric. I just want to say thank you for helping to bring the neighborhood closer together with the advent of the food pantry and the open book library. My parents and I are really appreciative of your kindness and generosity. We've needed a few items. We've donated a few items. It's inspiring to see the community together. To be reminded that we're not alone. Thank you, Amanda, from the bottom of my heart. I hope you feel that love, Amanda and family. For all that you've done for your neighbors. We're wishing you the very best and again, so much gratitude towards you. Thank you.

